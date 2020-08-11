Currency Majors Show a Variety of Trends. Investors Expect Additional Drivers

by JustForex

The US dollar has strengthened slightly against a basket of currency majors. The US dollar index (#DX) closed the trading session in the green zone (+0.17%). Investors are focused on the deteriorating relationship between the US and China. China’s Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on US officials after Washington sanctioned 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Friday. Meanwhile, on August 15, another round of trade negotiations between the countries should begin. Investors also monitor the adoption of a new package of measures to support the US economy.

The Bank of England intends to increase quantitative easing (QE) if the UK economy slows down and faces difficulties again. Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Dave Ramsden, also noted that the regulator has a headroom. Investors expect the release of UK labor market data today.

The “black gold” prices continue to grow. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $42.70 mark per barrel. At 23:30, API weekly crude oil inventories will be published.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there was a variety of trends in the US stock market: #SPY (+0.30%), #DIA (+1.28%), #QQQ (-0.43%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield is growing. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.59-0.60%.

The news feed for 2020.08.11:

– Data on the labor market in the UK at 09:00 (GMT+3:00);

– ZEW economic sentiment index in Germany at 12:00 (GMT+3:00);

– Producer price index in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00).

