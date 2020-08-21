21 Aug

COFFEE Analysis: Technical setup bullish for coffee despite declining lower exports

By IFCMarkets.com

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported global exports in June 2020 amounted to 10.57 million bags, 5.3% lower than June 2019 while shipments in the first nine months of coffee year 2019/20 reached 95.36 million bags, 5.1% lower than the same period of 2018/19. Lower coffee exports and shipments are downside risk for coffee prices. However technical setup is bullish for coffee, and the ICO reports its composite indicator increased by 4.7% to an average of 103.66 US cents/lb in July 2020, following three months of declines.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 123.53
Stop loss Below 115.17

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

