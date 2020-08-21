COFFEE Analysis: Technical setup bullish for coffee despite declining lower exports

Technical setup bullish for coffee despite declining lower exports
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported global exports in June 2020 amounted to 10.57 million bags, 5.3% lower than June 2019 while shipments in the first nine months of coffee year 2019/20 reached 95.36 million bags, 5.1% lower than the same period of 2018/19. Lower coffee exports and shipments are downside risk for coffee prices. However technical setup is bullish for coffee, and the ICO reports its composite indicator increased by 4.7% to an average of 103.66 US cents/lb in July 2020, following three months of declines.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 123.53
|Stop loss
|Below 115.17
