26 Aug

COFFEE Analysis: Coffee technical setup remains bullish

By IFCMarkets.com

Coffee technical setup remains bullish

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported its composite indicator increased by 4.7% to an average of 103.66 US cents/lb in July 2020, following three months of declines. And net long coffee positions of coffee futures traders rose last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitment of Traders report. Thus, the non-commercial net long position increased over the one week period ending in August 17 by 27.03% to 16,526 net longs, which is the equivalent of 4,685,048 bags. So speculative traders increased their bullish position. Bullish sentiment buoys coffee price.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 124.68
Stop loss Below 112.93

 

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Stock Market News
What’s Driving Gold, Silver and What’s Next? Aug 26, 2020 - Peter Krauth looks at the factors behind the movements in the gold and silver markets. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   08/25/2020  Gold's retreated from a record high above $2,000, and silver's off its own seven-year highs near $30. Is…
Mother Nature Forges Ahead: Macroeconomics and Precious Metals Aug 26, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger discusses the recent week in the precious metals markets. Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   08/24/2020  I was sitting with my partner on the porch this evening watching the squirrels and chipmunks and cardinals and blue…
Threat of Virulent COVID-19 Secondary Waves in G20 Economies Aug 26, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Since the secondary virus waves started far earlier than expected and could be compounded by an adverse mutation, a new threat looms over the world’s largest G20 economies – policy mistakes and a more virulent COVID-19…