COFFEE Analysis: Coffee technical setup remains bullish

Coffee technical setup remains bullish
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported its composite indicator increased by 4.7% to an average of 103.66 US cents/lb in July 2020, following three months of declines. And net long coffee positions of coffee futures traders rose last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitment of Traders report. Thus, the non-commercial net long position increased over the one week period ending in August 17 by 27.03% to 16,526 net longs, which is the equivalent of 4,685,048 bags. So speculative traders increased their bullish position. Bullish sentiment buoys coffee price.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 124.68
|Stop loss
|Below 112.93
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets.com
