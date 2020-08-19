California Biopharma to be Acquired by Sanofi for $3.6 Billion

Source: Streetwise Reports 08/19/2020

The deal is summarized and Principia Biopharma’s Q2/20 clinical achievements are recapped in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In an Aug. 17 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis reported that Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB:NASDAQ) is to be acquired by partner Sanofi for $100 per share, or $3.6 billion, in cash. Already the transaction received unanimous approval from both companies’ board of directors.

Given the acquisition announcement, the financial institution downgraded its rating to Neutral from Buy and decreased its target price on Principia Biopharma to $100 per share from $108.

Also in the research note, Pantginis reviewed the Northern California-headquartered biopharmaceutical firm’s primary clinical accomplishments in Q2/20, highlighting it made “significant progress” despite COVID-19-related limitations.

One, Principia Biopharma announced complete data from the Phase 2 Part B BELIEVE-PV trial of rilzabrutinib in pemphigus, at the American Academy of Dermatology’s virtual 2020 meeting. “The data demonstrate strong response rates while reducing daily corticosteroid usage over time,” Pantginis indicated.

Two, enrollment for the global PEGASUS Phase 3 trial of PRN1008 in patients with moderate to severe pemphigus is on schedule. PEGASUS results are expected in H2/21.

Three, data from the Phase 1/2 study of rilzabrutinib in immune thrombocytopenia were presented at European Hematology Society’s annual meeting. “The results demonstrated fast onset and durable responses and provided the basis for the initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial,” wrote Pantginis. A full data analysis will likely be presented at a medical conference in H2/20, perhaps that of the American Society of Hematology.

Four, two Phase 1 trials evaluating topical PRN473 as a treatment for immune-mediated diseases of the skin were launched in Australia. One was a study testing a single ascending dose as well as multiple doses in healthy volunteers, results for which are expected in H2/20. The other was a challenge study.

Five, Principia Biopharma received a $50 million milestone payment when Sanofi initiated the broad Phase 3 SAR442168 (PRN2246) program in multiple sclerosis. The Phase 2 data, presented by Sanofi and key opinion leaders in an April conference call, “suggest the drug is safe, gets delivered at the right place and works in multiple sclerosis,” Pantginis noted.

