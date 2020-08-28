Brigadier Gold Drills in Elephant Country

Source: Bob Moriarty for Streetwise Reports 08/28/2020

Bob Moriarty of 321gold discusses corrections in the precious metals market and profiles an explorer that’s about to start a drill campaign.

If you read the writing of the vast majority of those talking about the resource sector there is one word you rarely chance across. You can hear all about manipulation just as if nothing else in the financial world is manipulated. Everything it seems is some sort of conspiracy because conspiracies are always popular even if you can’t prove or disprove them. That’s their charm. Price suppression is always a big hit. I was a giant fan of suppression all the way from gold at $252 to $1923 and silver from $4 to almost $50. You just have to wonder what prices might have been like if they hadn’t been suppressed all the way to the top.

Comex defaults gain mention now and again but are about as common in real life at the upcoming Gold Derivatives Time Bomb that is taking its own sweet time in appearing. It’s been twenty years now and if that is imminent, you couldn’t prove it by me.

You never ever hear the word correction. It’s as if all those guys writing about fiction have never read a non-fiction piece. Corrections are a part of investing. Investors get too bullish and things sell off. Investors turn bearish and the market goes higher. Nothing goes straight up or straight down no matter what the news of the world. So we have corrections. You just don’t get to read about them except on very few sites. I wonder why? It’s like correction is some sort of four-letter word.

Brigadier Gold Ltd. (BRG:TSX.V; BGADF:OTCBB) resumed trading after a one year trading halt in June and shot up to a high of $0.62 two weeks later in July. They did a private placement at $0.26 in late July to raise $3.5 million before doing a deal on the Picachos gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico, right in the heart of elephant country. The 3,954 ha property has over 160 ancient past producing mines on it. Brigadier has an option for 100% of the property in what is a little complicated mix of cash, shares and work commitment.

Basically BRG has $3.5 million in cash to spend on a property with a lot of potential. They start a 5,000 meter 40 hole drill program in September. If they hit, the stock goes up a lot. If they don’t hit, the stock goes down a lot and I write a follow up castigating management for screwing it up.

Brigadier got expensive in July, it has corrected by 50% and now is a lot cheaper. It’s a binary issue; they either belly up to the bar or pass out. I hope they hit, as my readers will like that a lot as will I.

Brigadier Gold is an advertiser and you are responsible for your own due diligence. Investors were happy to pay $0.26 for the shares in a private placement that just closed so the price seems reasonable.

Brigadier Gold

BRG-V $0.31 (Aug 28, 2020)

BGADF-OTCBB 70 million shares

Brigadier Gold website

Bob Moriarty

President: 321gold

Archives

321gold

Bob Moriarty founded 321gold.com, with his late wife, Barbara Moriarty, more than 16 years ago. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors. Previously, Moriarty was a Marine F-4B and O-1 pilot with more than 832 missions in Vietnam. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Disclosure:

1) Bob Moriarty: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. Brigadier Gold is an advertiser on 321 Gold. I determined which companies would be included in this article based on my research and understanding of the sector.

2) The following companies mentioned are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.