10-Year Note Speculators sharply cut back on their bets after bullish streak

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators reduced their bullish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 5,500 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 11th. This was a weekly decline of -86,565 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 92,065 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sinking by -17,787 contracts (to a weekly total of 744,867 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) jumped by 68,778 contracts for the week (to a total of 739,367 contracts).

The 10-year bond speculators strongly dropped their bullish bets for the first time in the past three weeks. The sharp decline by over -85,000 contracts marked the largest one-week selloff of the past fourteen weeks, dating back to May 5th when the net position fell by a total of -92,847 net contracts. Prior to this week’s fall, the net position had been rising with positive gains in nine out of the previous twelve weeks that had brought the overall position from a bearish standing into a bullish standing. This week’s decline pushed the overall net standing back into a small bullish position (+5,500 contracts).

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -62,847 contracts on the week. This was a weekly gain of 61,416 contracts from the total net of -124,263 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.25 which was a drop of $-1.07 from the previous close of $140.32, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email