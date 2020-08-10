10-Year Note Speculators decrease bullish bets for 2nd time in 3 weeks

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators lowered their bullish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 72,337 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 25th. This was a weekly decline of -14,667 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 87,004 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) sinking by -83,594 contracts (to a weekly total of 636,482 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) fell by a lesser amount of -68,927 contracts for the week (to a total of 564,145 contracts).

The 10-Year speculators reduced their bullish bets this week after a strong rebound by over +81,504 contracts last week. The speculative position has fallen in two out of the past three weeks but remains steady in a small bullish position. Overall, the 10-year standing has been in bullish territory for ten straight weeks as the demand for 10-year notes continues to be strong with prices staying high and the yield of these notes remaining well under 1 percent.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -84,544 contracts on the week. This was a weekly uptick of 56,110 contracts from the total net of -140,654 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.31 which was a shortfall of $-0.08 from the previous close of $139.39, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com