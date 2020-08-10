10-Year Note Speculators bullish bets rebounded this week

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators increased their bullish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 87,004 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday August 18th. This was a weekly gain of 81,504 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,500 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) tumbling by -24,791 contracts (to a weekly total of 720,076 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) fall by a greater amount of -106,295 contracts for the week (to a total of 633,072 contracts).

10-Year Note speculators rebooted their bullish net positions this week following a sharp draw-down in bets last week. The +81,504 net contract gain this week almost wipes out last week’s -86,565 net contract shortfall and brings the current standing back to a small bullish level at +87,004 contracts. Overall, speculators have now increased their bullish bets in seven out of the past nine weeks which has kept the 10-Year sentiment in positive territory since June.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of -140,654 contracts on the week. This was a weekly decrease of -77,807 contracts from the total net of -62,847 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $139.39 which was an advance of $0.14 from the previous close of $139.25, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com