WHEAT Analysis: Lower what supply estimate bullish for #C-WHEAT

July 9, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Lower what supply estimate bullish for #C-WHEAT

2020/21 soft wheat shipments from France outside the European Union would fall 43% from 2019/20 to 7.75 million tons, the lowest in four years, according to farm office FranceAgriMer forecast. At the same time the Rosario Grain Exchange lowered its 2020/21 harvest estimate in Argentine to a range of 18-19 million tons from 21-22 million previously. Lower supply estimates are bullish for wheat price. On the other hand a higher than expected estimate for the US harvest in the Department of Agriculture monthly report due on Friday is a downside risk for Wheat.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy
Donchian Channel Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 524.7
Stop loss Below 470

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

