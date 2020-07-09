WHEAT Analysis: Lower what supply estimate bullish for #C-WHEAT

By IFCMarkets
Lower what supply estimate bullish for #C-WHEAT
2020/21 soft wheat shipments from France outside the European Union would fall 43% from 2019/20 to 7.75 million tons, the lowest in four years, according to farm office FranceAgriMer forecast. At the same time the Rosario Grain Exchange lowered its 2020/21 harvest estimate in Argentine to a range of 18-19 million tons from 21-22 million previously. Lower supply estimates are bullish for wheat price. On the other hand a higher than expected estimate for the US harvest in the Department of Agriculture monthly report due on Friday is a downside risk for Wheat.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(50)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 524.7
|Stop loss
|Below 470
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
