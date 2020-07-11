VIX Speculators boosted their bearish bets to 16-week high

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

VIX Speculators boosted their bearish bets to 16-week high



VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators increased their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets once again this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -78,456 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday July 7th. This was a weekly change of -7,045 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -71,411 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) ascending by 7,074 contracts (to a weekly total of 50,528 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) jumped by 14,119 contracts for the week (to a total of 128,984 contracts).

VIX speculators continued to raise their bearish bets for a third straight week and for the sixth time in the past seven weeks. These gains have now pushed the bearish speculator standing to the highest level in the past sixteen weeks at almost -80,000 contracts. The speculator position is now above the 2020 weekly average of -72,614 contracts as sentiment for a lower VIX price grows.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 87,006 contracts on the week. This was a weekly uptick of 11,096 contracts from the total net of 75,910 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $30.64 which was a loss of $-0.15 from the previous close of $30.79, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email