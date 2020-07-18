VIX Speculators boosted their bearish bets for 4th week

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators once again added to their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -88,368 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday July 14th. This was a weekly change of -9,912 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -78,456 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) declining by -1,168 contracts (to a weekly total of 49,360 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) advanced by 8,744 contracts for the week (to a total of 137,728 contracts).

Speculators raised their VIX bearish bets for a fourth straight week and for the seventh time in the past eight weeks. The VIX speculative position has now added a total of -69,397 contracts to the bearish position in the past eleven weeks. This sentiment on a lower VIX price has pushed the overall standing to the most bearish level since February 18th, a span of twenty-one weeks.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 96,051 contracts on the week. This was a weekly increase of 9,045 contracts from the total net of 87,006 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $29.65 which was a dip of $-0.99 from the previous close of $30.64, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

