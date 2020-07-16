Virtual Healthcare Tech Firm’s Contract in Puerto Rico Is Its Largest by 400%

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/15/2020

Reliq Health Technologies’ agreement with digiiMED makes its platform available to more than 200,000 patients.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health and telemedicine solutions for community-based healthcare, announced that it has signed a contract with digiiMed LLC to provide telehealth services to its Medicare and private insurance patients in Puerto Rico.

digiiMED has access to more than 200,000 chronic disease patients “who will benefit greatly from Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principal Care Management (PCM) solutions,” said Jose Alvarez, CEO of digiiMED and Surgical Solutions Puerto Rico.

Reliq’s largest prior contract was for 50,000 patients, so the digiiMED agreement represents a 400% increase in patient population in one contract.

“We selected Reliq as our technology partner and iUGO Care as the software platform for our clients after an extensive review of all commercially available digital health solutions,” Alvarez stated. “Reliq’s iUGO Care platform has the most comprehensive capabilities of any virtual care software solution, but is also intuitive and easy to use for both clinicians and patients.”

“Half of all adults in Puerto Rico have at least one chronic condition, over 42% of the population have hypertension and over 16% suffer from diabetes. In the midst of a global pandemic that is overwhelming healthcare systems in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia, it is vital that areas like Puerto Rico protect their high risk chronic disease populations through virtual care programs like iUGO Care’s RPM, CCM, BHI and PCM,” Lisa Crossley, Reliq’s CEO, noted.

“Keeping chronic disease patients healthy and at home reduces the risk of exposure to the virus for this vulnerable group, limiting the spread of the virus in the total population and helping to keep the healthcare system functioning for all of the citizens of Puerto Rico,” Crossley stated. “Many communities in Puerto Rico face infrastructure challenges similar to those we address with our remote and rural clients in Canada and the mainland U.S., such as lack of conventional internet connections and limited access to in‐home care, so Reliq is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this market. digiiMED is a leading healthcare solution provider in Puerto Rico with a proven understanding of the local market and an extensive network of care providers and patients on the island.”

Alvarez noted that “Reliq’s highly qualified, experienced clinical team was able to help us develop a customized Care Management program that will meet the specific needs of our client populations. Having access to Reliq’s existing Spanish‐speaking Care Management and Implementation teams in Texas and Florida will enable digiiMED to onboard physicians and patients immediately while we expand our own customer support team in Puerto Rico.”

Reliq notes that the iUGO Care platform “supports care coordination and community‐based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real‐time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.”

