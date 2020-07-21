USDCHF Analysis: Increasing Swiss trade surplus bearish for USDCHF

By IFCMarkets
Increasing Swiss trade surplus bearish for USDCHF
Switzerland’s trade surplus increased in June: trade surplus rose to 3.22 billion CHF after 2.71 billion in May, when an increase to 3.15 was forecast. This is bearish for USDCHF.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.9367
|Stop loss
|Above 0.9397
