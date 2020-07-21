21 Jul

USDCHF Analysis: Increasing Swiss trade surplus bearish for USDCHF

July 21, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Switzerland’s trade surplus increased in June: trade surplus rose to 3.22 billion CHF after 2.71 billion in May, when an increase to 3.15 was forecast. This is bearish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.9367
Stop loss Above 0.9397

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

