23 Jul

USDCAD Analysis: Increasing Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD

July 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Canada’s retail sales rose in May: retail sales surplus rose 18.7% over month in May after 25% drop in April. This is bearish for USDCAD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.3370
Stop loss Above 1.3413

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

