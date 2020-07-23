USDCAD Analysis: Increasing Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD

By IFCMarkets
Increasing Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD
Canada’s retail sales rose in May: retail sales surplus rose 18.7% over month in May after 25% drop in April. This is bearish for USDCAD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.3370
|Stop loss
|Above 1.3413
