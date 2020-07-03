‘Undervalued’ Biopharma Gets Breakthrough Status for Alzheimer’s Agitation Drug

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/01/2020

Axsome Therapeutics’ latest news and clinical outlook are discussed in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a June 30 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ram Selvaraju reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM:NASDAQ) AXS-05, an NMDA receptor antagonist, a breakthrough therapy for Alzheimer’s disease agitation.

AXS-05 received the same status previously in another indication, major depressive disorder. The designation, in part, means a drug will get priority review, in 6 versus 10 months.

Selvaraju explained that breakthrough designation is “granted to expedite development and review timelines for a promising investigational medicine when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that it may show substantial improvement on one or more clinically significant endpoints over available therapies for a serious or life-threatening condition.”

The analyst indicated that positive data from Axsome’s recent pivotal Phase 2/3 ADVANCE-1 study support the breakthrough designation of AXS-05 for Alzheimer’s disease agitation. In the trial, patients treated with AXS-05 experienced “rapid, substantial, and statistically significant improvement in agitation.” Adverse events, from most to least common, were somnolence, dizziness and diarrhea.

Selvaraju highlighted that H2/20 should be a catalyst-rich period for U.S.-based Axsome, with completion of its regulatory filings for AXS-05 in major depressive disorder and for AXS-07 in migraine, with potential FDA approvals to follow by year-end 2021.

Also next year, clinical data are expected in the way of pivotal AXS-05 results in treatment-resistant depression and possibly Alzheimer’s disease-associated agitation along with Phase 3 AXS-12 findings in narcolepsy.

Selvaraju concluded that Axsome is “still undervalued” and “by 2022 Axsome could have four drugs on the market in the U.S., spanning a total of at least six indications. . .We feel that added clarity from regulators in the wake of multiple FDA meetings that Axsome is likely to have in the course of the coming months should provide significant risk mitigation and substantially increase investor confidence in the company’s clinical development and regulatory approach.”

H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating and a $210 per share target price on Axsome; the current stock price is $85.02 per share.

