By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime
After several of the ‘FAANGs’ made fresh record highs to kick off the week, so the risk pendulum has swung back again with US stocks opening softer on the day so far. The call for a ‘healthy’ bull market in China was heeded in Shanghai as stocks eked out a small gain and much attention now focuses on the yuan’s appreciation and the authority’s tolerance for a stronger currency.
Volatility remains subdued across the G10 FX space with the dollar trading higher against its peers. Is this a classic ‘turnaround Tuesday’ move which bucks the trend just a single day? The taps for global monetary and fiscal policy are fully open so they should backstop risk assets and see the dollar soften in the week ahead.
As expected, the RBA kept its cash rate and 3-year yield target unchanged at 0.25% and stressed it will not raise rates until CPI is sustainably in target and there is progress to full employment.
AUD/USD closing in on 0.70
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The Aussie is clawing gains back after an initial sell-off during this morning’s RBA meeting. There was no mention of the currency in the policy statement, but the sense of caution was evident by the use of less supportive language.
The flare-up in cases in Australia is adding to that concern so any break above the cycle high at 0.7064 may be tough to sustain. That said, the June consolidation just below this high would generally mean prices should advance higher in line with the dominant trend. Support is at the lower end of the recent range around 0.68.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.2550
Markets are turning their attention to Chancellor Sunak’s summer economic update tomorrow where he is expected to announce additional and continued support for the jobs market. A variety of measures have been proposed so the devil will be in the detail.
Resistance around the 1.25 level has been broken today with prices also pushing up through the 21-day moving average. The next upside targets will be the April highs around 1.2645, with support at 1.2437.
Disclaimer: The content in this article comprises personal opinions and should not be construed as containing personal and/or other investment advice and/or an offer of and/or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments and/or a guarantee and/or prediction of future performance. ForexTime (FXTM), its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness, of any information or data made available and assume no liability as to any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Article by ForexTime
ForexTime Ltd (FXTM) is an award winning international online forex broker regulated by CySEC 185/12 www.forextime.com