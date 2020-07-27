27 Jul

This week in monetary policy: Tajikistan, Ghana, Armenia, Lesotho, Angola, Bangladesh, Kenya, USA, Fiji, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Bulgaria, Moldova & Colombia

July 27, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

This week – July 27 through August 1 – central banks from 14 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Tajikistan, Ghana, Armenia, Lesotho, Angola, Bangladesh, Kenya, USA, Fiji, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Bulgaria, Moldova and Colombia.
Pakistan’s central bank, which normally holds a monetary policy meeting in July, said on July 24 it did not consider it necessary to hold its regular meeting this month given the number of policy meetings in recent months and the actions taken.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its next monetary policy meeting would be held in September but it “stands ready to take whatever further actions may become necessary in response to any adverse impact on the economy because of the pandemic and any other factor.”
SBP has cut its key interest rate five times this year by 6.25 percentage points, with the most recent cut on June 25 when it lowered the rate by 100 basis points to 7.0 percent.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

WEEK 31
JUL 27 – AUG 1, 2020:
TAJIKISTAN 27-Jul 11.75% -100 -50 13.25%
GHANA 27-Jul 14.50% 0 -150 16.00%          FM
ARMENIA 28-Jul 4.50% -50 -100 5.75%
LESOTHO 28-Jul 3.75% -50 -275 6.50%
ANGOLA 28-Jul 15.50% 0 0 15.50%
BANGLADESH 29-Jul 5.75% -25 -25 6.00%          FM
KENYA 29-Jul 7.00% 0 -150 9.00%          FM
UNITED STATES 29-Jul 0.25% 0 -150 2.25%          DM
FIJI 30-Jul 0.25% 0 -25 0.50%
AZERBAIJAN 30-Jul 7.00% -25 -50 8.25%
MALAWI 30-Jul 13.50% 0 0 13.50%
BULGARIA 31-Jul 0.00% 0 0 0.00%          FM
MOLDOVA 31-Jul 3.25% 0 -225 7.50%
COLOMBIA 31-Jul 2.50% -25 -175 4.25%          EM

