05 Jul

This week in monetary policy: Israel, Australia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Serbia and Peru

July 5, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – July 5 through July 11 – central banks from 7 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Israel, Australia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Serbia and Peru.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.

 
WEEK 28
JUL 5 – JUL 11 2020:
ISRAEL 6-Jul 0.10% 0 -15 0.25%          DM
AUSTRALIA 7-Jul 0.25% 0 -50 1.00%          DM
MALAYSIA 7-Jul 2.00% -50 -100 3.00%          EM
MAURITIUS 8-Jul 1.85% -100 -150 3.50%          FM
SRI LANKA 9-Jul 5.50% 0 -150 7.50%          FM
SERBIA 9-Jul 1.25% -25 -100 2.75%          FM
PERU 9-Jul 0.25% 0 -200 2.75%          EM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

