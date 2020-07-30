The Fear Trades are Here!

Cory Fleck and I kick off today with a focus on precious metals. Gold and Silver have been extremely volatile but remain in an uptrend, with most other safe-haven assets such as Bonds, Utilities and Consumer Staples. The outperformance of safe havens against the US markets is key.
Stay in the know with our latest research and alerts on Gold, Silver, Oil, and Equities at
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter