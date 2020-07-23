The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.07.23

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.15281

Open: 1.15687

% chg. over the last day: +0.37

Day’s range: 1.15642 – 1.15983

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1545, 1.1500, 1.1460

Resistance levels: 1.1600, 1.1650 If the price fixes above 1.1600, further growth in EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1640-1.1660. An alternative may be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to the round level of 1.1500.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.27264

Open: 1.27159

% chg. over the last day: -0.02

Day’s range: 1.26984 – 1.27539

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 The GBP/USD currency pair has become stable. At the moment, the British pound is consolidating. Quotes are testing local support and resistance levels: 1.2700 and 1.2745, respectively. The technical pattern signals a possible correction of a trading instrument after a significant increase since the beginning of this week. We recommend paying attention to the news feed on the US economy. Positions should be opened from key levels. The publication of important UK economic releases is not planned today. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 50 MA. The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates the bearish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2700, 1.2660, 1.2635

Resistance levels: 1.2745, 1.2765, 1.2800 If the price fixes below 1.2700, GBP/USD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.2660-1.2630. An alternative could be the growth of the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.2780-1.2820.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.34599

Open: 1.34118

% chg. over the last day: -0.31

Day’s range: 1.33709 – 1.34196

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 The USD/CAD currency pair shows a steady downtrend. The trading instrument has set new local lows. At the moment, USD/CAD quotes are testing the support of 1.3375. The 1.3425 mark is already a “mirror” resistance. The loonie has the potential for further growth against the greenback. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of the “black gold” prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone and below the signal line, which gives a strong signal to sell USD/CAD. Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3375, 1.3340, 1.3300

Resistance levels: 1.3425, 1.3460, 1.3480 If the price fixes below 1.3375, a further drop in USD/CAD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.3340-1.3320. An alternative could be a recovery of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3450-1.3480.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 107.204

Open: 107.115

% chg. over the last day: +0.35

Day’s range: 107.073 – 107.195

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 The technical pattern on the USD/JPY currency pair is still ambiguous. There is no defined trend. Financial market participants expect additional drivers. At the moment, the following local support and resistance levels can be distinguished: 107.10 and 107.30, respectively. We recommend paying attention to the dynamics of US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. Today, Japan’s financial markets are closed due to the holiday. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy USD/JPY. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates the bullish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 107.10, 106.90, 106.70

Resistance levels: 107.30, 107.40, 107.60 If the price fixes above 107.30, USD/JPY quotes are expected to rise. The movement is tending to 107.50-107.70. An alternative could be a decline in the USD/JPY currency pair to 106.90-106.70.

