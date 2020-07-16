The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.07.16

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.13976

Open: 1.14096

% chg. over the last day: +0.12

Day’s range: 1.13928 – 1.14186

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494 The EUR/USD currency pair has become stable after a prolonged rally. At the moment, the trading instrument is consolidating near the round level of 1.1400. Investors have taken a wait-and-see attitude before today’s ECB meeting. It is expected that the regulator will keep the key marks of monetary policy at the same level. We also recommend paying attention to economic releases from the US. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on 2020.07.16: – ECB interest rate decision at 14:45 (GMT+3:00);

– Report on retail sales in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);

– Initial jobless claims in the US at 15:30 (GMT+3:00);

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 50 MA. The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates the bullish sentiment.













Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1385, 1.1365, 1.1325

Resistance levels: 1.1420, 1.1450 If the price fixes above 1.1420, further growth in EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to the round level of 1.1500. An alternative could be a decline in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1350-1.1320.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.25468

Open: 1.25731

% chg. over the last day: +0.24

Day’s range: 1.25266 – 1.25938

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 GBP/USD quotes have been declining. The British pound has updated local lows. At the moment, the GBP/USD currency pair is consolidating. The key range is 1.2520-1.2565. The technical pattern signals a further fall in the trading instrument. We expect important economic reports from the US. Positions should be opened from key levels. The UK has published rather optimistic data on the labor market. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram has moved into the negative zone, indicating the bearish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2520, 1.2480, 1.2460

Resistance levels: 1.2565, 1.2590, 1.2640 If the price fixes below 1.2520, a further drop in the GBP/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.2480-1.2460. An alternative could be the growth of the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.2590-1.2620.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.36085

Open: 1.35095

% chg. over the last day: -0.77

Day’s range: 1.35013 – 1.35276

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 Yesterday, aggressive sales were observed on the USD/CAD currency pair. The loonie has added more than 100 points in price against the greenback. The Bank of Canada, as expected, kept the key marks of monetary policy at the same level. The regulator does not plan to adjust interest rates for a long period of time. At the moment, USD/CAD quotes have become stable. The trading instrument is consolidating in the range of 1.3500-1.3540. We recommend opening positions from these marks. The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm. Indicators signal the power of sellers: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell USD/CAD. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates a possible correction of the USD/CAD currency pair. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3500, 1.3450

Resistance levels: 1.3540, 1.3560, 1.3585 If the price fixes above 1.3540, USD/CAD quotes are expected to correct. The movement is tending to 1.3560-1.3580. An alternative may be a decline in the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3470-1.3450.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 107.182

Open: 106.930

% chg. over the last day: -0.28

Day’s range: 106.986 – 107.077

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 The technical pattern on the USD/JPY currency pair is ambiguous. The trading instrument is consolidating. Local support and resistance levels are 106.85 and 107.10, respectively. Investors expect additional drivers. We recommend paying attention to economic reports, as well as to the dynamics of the US government bonds yield. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Japan’s economy is calm. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed the 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is above the %D line, which indicates the bullish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 106.85, 106.65

Resistance levels: 107.10, 107.30, 107.40 If the price fixes below 106.85, a further drop in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 106.65-106.50. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/JPY currency pair to 107.30-107.50.

