The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.07.13

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.12834

Open: 1.13023

% chg. over the last day: +0.15

Day’s range: 1.13009 – 1.13361

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494

The EUR/USD currency pair is consolidating. The technical pattern is ambiguous. Sentiment in the financial markets continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. The World Health Organization reported a record 230,370 new cases last Sunday. The number of infected in the world has reached 13 million. At the moment, EUR/USD quotes are testing local support and resistance levels: 1.1300 and 1.1335, respectively. The single currency is tending to decline. Positions should be opened from key support and resistance levels.

Today, the publication of important economic releases is not expected.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed 50 MA.

The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, but below the signal line, which gives a weak signal to buy EUR/USD.

Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates the bearish sentiment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1300, 1.1260, 1.1220

Resistance levels: 1.1335, 1.1365

If the price fixes below 1.1300, EUR/USD quotes are expected to fall. The movement is tending to 1.1260-1.1240.

An alternative could be the growth of the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1360-1.1380.