The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.07.02

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.12337

Open: 1.12505

% chg. over the last day: +0.17

Day’s range: 1.12472 – 1.12981

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494 The greenback is losing ground against major competitors before the US labor market report for June. These statistics may have a significant impact on the dynamics of currency majors. We recommend paying attention to the difference between the actual and forecasted values of the indicators. Investors are still concerned about the rapid increase in the number of infected with COVID-19, which may cause even greater damage to the global economy. The total number of infected has reached a mark of 10.5 million. Currently, the local levels of support and resistance on the EUR/USD currency pair are 1.1265 and 1.1300, respectively. Positions should be opened from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 2020.07.02: At 15:30 (GMT+3:00), a report on the US labor market will be published. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, indicating the bullish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the overbought zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1265, 1.1245, 1.1215

Resistance levels: 1.1300, 1.1325, 1.1345 If the price fixes above 1.1300, further growth of EUR/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.1325-1.1350. An alternative could be a decrease in the EUR/USD currency pair to 1.1245-1.1220.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.23965

Open: 1.24652

% chg. over the last day: +0.59

Day’s range: 1.24607 – 1.25237

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 There are aggressive purchases on the GBP/USD currency pair. Since the beginning of this week, the British pound has added almost 200 points. The trading instrument has reached key extremes. The British pound is currently consolidating in the range of 1.2490-1.2540. Further growth of GBP/USD quotes is possible. Today, US labor statistics are in the spotlight. Positions should be opened from key levels. Indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which gives a signal to buy GBP/USD. Stochastic Oscillator is near the overbought zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2490, 1.2460, 1.2430

Resistance levels: 1.2540, 1.2600 If the price fixes above 1.2540, further growth of GBP/USD quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 1.2580-1.2620. An alternative could be a decrease in the GBP/USD currency pair to 1.2460-1.2430.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.35753

Open: 1.35825

% chg. over the last day: +0.08

Day’s range: 1.35755 – 1.36112

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 There is an ambiguous technical pattern on the USD/CAD currency pair. The loonie is consolidating. Financial market participants expect data on the US labor market. At the moment, the local support and resistance levels are 1.3575 and 1.3615, respectively. We also recommend paying attention to the dynamics of “black gold” prices. Positions should be opened from key levels. The news feed on Canada’s economy is calm enough. Indicators do not give accurate signals: 50 MA has crossed 100 MA. The MACD histogram is near the 0 mark. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates the bearish sentiment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3575, 1.3550, 1.3525

Resistance levels: 1.3615, 1.3650, 1.3670 If the price fixes below 1.3575, USD/CAD quotes are expected to fall. The movement is tending to 1.3530-1.3500. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/CAD currency pair to 1.3640-1.3670.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 107.920

Open: 107.420

% chg. over the last day: -0.43

Day’s range: 107.333 – 107.556

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 The USD/JPY currency pair has become stable. The trading instrument is currently consolidating. USD/JPY quotes are testing local support and resistance levels: 107.30 and 107.60, respectively. The technical pattern signals a possible correction after a prolonged rally. We recommend paying attention to the news feed on the US economy. Positions should be opened from key levels. The publication of important economic reports from Japan is not planned. Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has fixed between 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates the development of bearish sentiment. Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which gives a signal to sell USD/JPY. Trading recommendations Support levels: 107.30, 107.05, 106.80

Resistance levels: 107.60, 107.85, 108.10 If the price fixes below 107.30, a further drop in USD/JPY quotes is expected. The movement is tending to 107.00-106.70. An alternative could be the growth of the USD/JPY currency pair to 107.85-108.10.

