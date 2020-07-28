Technicals Support Gold’s Rise, US$2,000 is Next Resistance

The gold price has been on a tear for the last week or so, rising from around US$1,800 per ounce to above US$1,970.
The yellow metal’s swift increase has taken it through the crucial US$1,900 level and past its previous all-time high of around US$1,920, set in 2011.
But is gold’s ascent sustainable from a technical standpoint? According to Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, the answer is “yes,” and there are more gains in store for the precious metal.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get Technically Proven Trading Signals for Stock Indexes, Sectors,
and Commodities – Click Here