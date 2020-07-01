Sweden maintains rate but boosts asset purchases

By CentralBankNews.info

Sweden’s central bank left its policy rate steady but pushed down the pedal on its asset purchases, as other central banks with rates at the lower bound, by boosting asset purchases and adding corporate bonds to its shopping list to “avoid an unnecessarily prolonged and deep decline in the economy and inflation.”

Sveriges Riksbank, which just escaped almost five years of negative interest rates in December 2019, left its repo rate steady at 0.0 percent and extended the forecast for the rate to remain at this level for another 12 months to the third quarter of 2023.

However, it also said “the repo rate can be cut, if this is assessed to be an effective measure” as it is prepared to use the tools at its disposal to support the economy and inflation.

The Riksbank, which has been engaged in quantitative easing since February 2015 when it began buying government bonds and adopted negative rates, raised its purchases by 200 billion Swedish krona to 500 billion and extended the purchasing period to June 2021 from September 2020.

From October 1 to December 31 this year, the Riksbank said it would be buying government bonds, mortgage bonds and municipal bonds for 100 billion krona and offer weekly purchases of commercial paper of up to a maximum 32 billion.

The purchase of corporate bonds will begin in September, with the amount set at 10 billion krona and run to June 30, 2021. The Riksbank will limit its purchases to less than 70 percent of an individual issuer’s total outstanding volume of commercial paper.

In addition boosting asset purchases, the Riksbank will lower the interest rate on its standing loan facility to 10 basis points over the repo rate from 20 points, cut the rate on weekly extraordinary loans to banks to 0.0 percent from 20 points and offer longer maturities, and extend the maturity on loans to banks for onward lending to companies to 4 years from 2 years, and lower the interest rate supplement if the requirement for onward lending is not met to 10 basis points from 20 points.

“The measures are helping to keep down general interest rates in the economy and to maintain access to low-cost funding” and thus support the economic recovery, the Riksbank said.

Despite robust economic stimulus worldwide in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Riksbank said developments remain very uncertain and it will take time before the global economy returns to pre-crises activity levels.

Unemployment is expected to continue to rise in Sweden and inflation has fallen and is forecast to remain lower than previously expected.

In an update to its forecasts, the Riksbank cut its forecast for consumer price inflation this year to average 0.4 percent from 1.4 percent seen in February. Due to the uncertainty of the impact of the measures to contain the virus, the Riksbank didn’t publish forecasts in April, as it usually does.

In both 2021 and 2022 inflation is seen averaging 1.4 percent before rising to 1.9 percent by the third quarter of 2023.

Sweden’s economy is forecast to contract by 4.5 percent this year, down from growth of 1.2 percent in 2019, then expand 3.6 percent next year and 4.1 percent in 2022 while unemployment is seen averaging 8.7 percent this year and rise to 9.2 percent in 2021 before easing to 8.3 percent in 2022.

Sweden’s krona, which has risen since mid-March, rose further in response to the continued policy easing to trade around 9.30 to the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 percent this year.



Sveriges Riksbank issued the following press release:

“To avoid an unnecessarily prolonged and deep decline in the economy and inflation, the Executive Board has decided on several measures. The framework for the asset purchases made by the Riksbank since the crisis began is being extended from SEK 300 billion to SEK 500 billion up to the end of June 2021. In September, the Riksbank will also begin purchasing corporate bonds. The Executive Board has further decided to cut interest rates and extend maturities on lending to banks. At the same time, the repo rate is held unchanged at zero per cent. The measures are helping to keep down general interest rates in the economy and to maintain access to low-cost funding. In this way, the Riksbank is providing support to the recovery in the economy and inflation.

Sharp fall in GDP but signs of the beginnings of a recovery

Despite robust economic policy stimulus, the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are very substantial all around the world. Several countries have recently begun to withdraw their restrictive measures, and there are signs of a recovery. However, developments are very uncertain and the Riksbank assesses that it will take time before the global economy is back at pre-crisis activity levels.

The Swedish economy is also being substantially affected by the crisis, which is evident not least in the labour market, where unemployment is expected to continue to rise. Inflation has fallen considerably, primarily as a result of falling energy prices and other price changes connected in various ways to the pandemic. Even if the economy gradually recovers in the coming years, it will take some time before resource utilisation in the Swedish economy, as in other countries, is back at more normal levels. The Riksbank’s measures will help inflation rise gradually towards 2 per cent. However, the depth of the crisis means that it will take time before inflation returns to the target.

Further measures for continued low interest rates in the Swedish economy