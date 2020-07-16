16 Jul

SP500 Analysis: Improving US data bullish for SP500

Recent US economic data were positive: industrial production grew faster than expected in June, and consumer prices together with capacity utilization rose more than expected. Thus industrial production expanded 5.4% over month after 1.4% increase in May when a 4.5% growth was forecast, consumer prices rose 0.6% over month after 0.1% decline in May, and capacity utilization (percentage of available resources utilized by manufacturers, mines, and utilities) rose to 68.6% in June from 65.1% in May. And on monetary front Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard called for sustained large scale asset purchases by the US central bank to support the recovery. Positive US economic data are bullish for SP500.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 3240.85
Stop loss Below 3105.79

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

