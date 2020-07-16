SP500 Analysis: Improving US data bullish for SP500

By IFCMarkets
Improving US data bullish for SP500
Recent US economic data were positive: industrial production grew faster than expected in June, and consumer prices together with capacity utilization rose more than expected. Thus industrial production expanded 5.4% over month after 1.4% increase in May when a 4.5% growth was forecast, consumer prices rose 0.6% over month after 0.1% decline in May, and capacity utilization (percentage of available resources utilized by manufacturers, mines, and utilities) rose to 68.6% in June from 65.1% in May. And on monetary front Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard called for sustained large scale asset purchases by the US central bank to support the recovery. Positive US economic data are bullish for SP500.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 3240.85
|Stop loss
|Below 3105.79
