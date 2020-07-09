Seeking Certainty in Uncertain Times? Draw a Trendline — Learn How

Today, the lines between what life looked like before the global pandemic of 2020 — and what it’ll look like after — seem forever blurred. Will we have the same job? Will our formerly college-bound children ever leave the house? Will we even live in the same state, or the same country?

Being a trader in times like these, even if only as a fallback option, is not a bad idea.

If that thought has crossed your mind, how would you like to learn a simple technique to identify new trading opportunities?

That technique is drawing trendlines. Elliott Wave International’s trading instructor Jeffrey Kennedy says:

“Trendlines are the simplest and most effective analytical tool traders can apply, be it to a stock, currency, or commodity.”

“They’re more effective than people realize.”

“And so simple, a kid with a ruler can use them.”

Hey, just think! You can add trendline drawing to your child’s at-home school curriculum…

But first — trendlines are simple straight lines connecting two price extremes on a chart. When you draw more than one, you create a so-called trend channel and see both the future trend and trend reversals.

Simple? Yes. And the results can be impressive.

Here’s a real-life example from Elliott Wave International’s Trader’s Classroom, which Jeffrey Kennedy edits: Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA).

Tesla’s shareholders are used to the fact that the company’s CEO Elon Musk can be a loose cannon, prone to unpredictable behavior like performing a striptease at a new model launch in China.

But in his November 21, 2019 Trader’s Classroom — before TSLA zoomed above $1000 — Jeffrey showed how simple trendline analysis made the coming rally quite predictable:

“We’ve gotten above the upper boundary line of the developing base channel.”

“I think we’re going to see a run on say 475-500″ by the end of 2019.”

“This is a ‘very confident buy-side opportunity.'”

From there, TSLA rocketed 60% in December and January to new all-time highs:

Today, as you know, TSLA is an investor darling, with prices hovering well above $1000.

But what got the rally started — before most people would look twice at the stock — was a simple bullish trendline break.

