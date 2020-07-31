Quarterly reports will be published in the US today – 31.7.2020

The US dollar index has not yet been able to reverse upward and today again updated the minimum since May 2018. In July 2020, it plunged 5.3%, the highest monthly decline in the past 10 years. The main reason for this is the risk of new, additional Fed emissions (their volume may amount to $ 1-3.5 trillion) to support the American economy, affected by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, at the end of March, the US authorities already allocated $ 2 trillion for the same purposes. So far, the impact has been weak. Q2 GDP fell by 32.9%. Unemployment remains high. Eurozone GDP data is now available. It decreased by 12.1% in the Q2, which is markedly better than in the US. This difference supports the EURUSD rate. Two indicators, PCE Price and Michigan Consumer Sentiment, are due in the US today. The forecasts look rather negative.