Preclinical COVID-19 Vaccine Data ‘Encouraging’

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/08/2020

Updates on Sorrento Therapeutics’ two coronavirus-related products are provided in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a July 6 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ram Selvaraju reported the status of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRNE:NASDAQ) vaccine and antibody test for COVID-19.

“We continue to believe that Sorrento may be positioning itself as a leader in addressing the pandemic, with multiple potential therapeutic approaches in its pipeline,” he commented.

As for its coronavirus vaccine T-VIVA-19, the California-based therapeutics developer published initial preclinical study results that Selvaraju described as “encouraging.” In the trial, mice were injected intramuscularly or intravenously once with Sorrento Therapeutics’ vaccine and three weeks later, received a follow-up booster shot.

The initial immunization created antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 protein in all mice within the first week of administration, and the booster enhanced those antibodies. The antibodies that developed wholly prevented virus infection, as determined via cell cultures, in 80% of the subjects.

Regarding Sorrento Therapeutics’ COVID-19 antibody test COVI-TRACK, Selvaraju reported that it is currently being evaluated for emergency use authorization, which it is expected to be granted in the coming weeks. Subsequently, the biopharma will make it available for distribution to clinical testing sites around the world, leveraging its existing relationships, such as with Cardinal Health, in doing so. At the start, Sorrento expects to manufacture up to 5 million test kits per month.

Selvaraju presented five reasons why COVI-TRACK is a competitive testing solution. It produces results quickly, in about eight minutes, and detects immunoglobulin G and immunoglobulin M antibodies. The test’s specificity, the ability to not generate false positives, and its sensitivity, the ability to not generate false negatives, exceed the 95% and 90% standards, respectively, when many of the existing tests “are woefully inaccurate,” the analyst noted. Lastly, Sorrento has savvy and experience with antibodies, Selvaraju wrote.

The need for COVI-TRACK “is likely to be healthy” and “persist for the foreseeable future,” indicated Selvaraju. As such, in the U.S. alone, the vaccine could generate $50 million-plus a year for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Selvaraju pointed out that in other recent news, the company completely prepaid both of its outstanding term loans, one for $100 million and another for $20 million. Now debt free, the biopharma should be better positioned going forward for “operational flexibility and potential strategic combinations.”

H.C. Wainwright has a $24 per share 12-month price target on Buy-rated Sorrento Therapeutics; today, the stock is valued at about $7.31 per share.

