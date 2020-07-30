30 Jul

Murrey Math Lines 30.07.2020 (USDCHF, GOLD)

July 30, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is moving below 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue the correction towards the resistance at 3/8.

USDCHF_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the descending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is moving above 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 5/8.

XAUUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

XAUUSD_M15

