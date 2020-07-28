Murrey Math Lines 28.07.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, there has been a “false” breakout of 5/8. In this case, the pair is expected to fall and reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8, NZDUSD is expected to continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards.

