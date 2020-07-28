28 Jul

Murrey Math Lines 28.07.2020 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

July 28, 2020

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, there has been a “false” breakout of 5/8. In this case, the pair is expected to fall and reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8.

AUDUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8, NZDUSD is expected to continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 4/8.

NZDUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards.

NZDUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

