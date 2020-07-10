Mining Firm Forms ‘Royalty Company to Unlock Value’

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 07/08/2020

GoldMining’s new entity and its potential benefits are outlined in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a June 24 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Jake Sekelsky reported that GoldMining Inc. (GOLD:TSX; GLDLF:OTCQX) noted Gold Royalty Co., a gold royalty entity that “represents an opportunity for long-term value creation.”

“We are supportive of management’s proactive approach to unlocking value from its portfolio of gold assets and expect Gold Royalty Co. to provide GoldMining shareholders with optionality going forward,” Sekelsky added.

Sekelsky described the new vehicle. It will hold 14 newly created royalties that will range from 0.52% on the same number of GoldMining’s projects. Two of the royalties will be 2%, 11 will be 1% and one will be 0.5%. With all of the royalties, Gold Royalty has exposure to 14.3 million Measured and Indicated ounces and 16.6 million Inferred ounces of gold equivalent.

The analyst presented two ways in which Gold Royalty could offer GoldMining shareholders value. One is through its valuation because royalty companies tend to trade at a premium to explorers and developers, GoldMining for instance. Thus, Gold Royalty could “command a premium to the net asset value multiple received for GoldMining’s existing asset base,” wrote Sekelsky. He noted that ROTH assigned a value of $10 million to Gold Royalty.

The second way is through future exploration on the 139,000 hectares of land that GoldMining holds in the Americas and that the 14 royalties will cover.

ROTH has a Buy rating and a CA$5.75 per share price target on GoldMining, the current share price of which is now about CA$2.33.

“In our view, GoldMining is well-funded to execute on its stated

objectives for 2020 and believe the company should continue to provide

investors with leverage to rising gold prices,” Sekelsky concluded.

)