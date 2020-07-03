03 Jul

Markets rising after strong US jobs report

July 3, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news

Global stocks are gaining today after a stronger than expected US jobs report Thursday. US markets ended marginally higher yesterday after Labor Department data showed that the US added back 4.8 million jobs in June.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change
EUR USD -0.91%
GBP USD +1.61%
USD JPY -0.05%
The Dollar strengthening has halted today with US financial markets closed to observe the July Fourth holiday which falls on Saturday this year. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Thursday as US Labor Department data showed that the US added back 4.8 million jobs in June when a gain of 3.7 million jobs was expected. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing yesterday despite Eurostat unemployment ticked up to 7.4% in May instead of forecast 7.6% from 7.3% in April. USD/JPY’s joined AUD/USD’s continued climbing yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar higher currently against the greenback.

Stock Market news

Indices Change
Dow Jones Index +0.12%
GB 100 Index +0.37%
Nikkei Index -1.55%
Hang Seng Index +0.06%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are edging higher currently after a nudge higher Thursday. The three main US stock indexes recorded gains ranging from 0.4% to 0.5% as data showed new applications for jobless benefits continued to slow, falling to 1.43 million in the seven days ended June 27 from 1.48 million in the prior week. European stock indexes are extending gains today after ending solidly higher Thursday led by banking stocks. Asian indexes are all higher today led by Shanghai Composite .

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change
WTI Crude +0.65%
Brent Crude Oil -0.12%
Brent is edging lower today. Oil prices advanced for a second session yesterday buoyed by better than expected US job growth in June. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ended solidly higher yesterday: August WTI rose 2.1% but is lower currently. August Brent crude closed 2.6% higher at $43.14 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change
Silver +0.02%
Gold prices are edging lower today . August gold added 0.6% to $1790 an ounce on Thursday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

Financial News Stock Market News
Week in review: Is volatility here to stay? Jul 3, 2020 - By Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst, ForexTime - Investors entered the trading week adopting a cautious stance as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 10 million, with the death toll topping 500,000. Markets displayed sensitivity to Covid-19 fears during the early…
Stocks, Oil: See How Elliott Waves Help You Avoid “Getting Married to the Trend” Jul 2, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Most investors make the mistake of linearly extrapolating a financial trend into the future, especially at junctures when that trend is near a turn. In everyday terms, it's called "getting married to the trend." Here's…
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas Jul 2, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz claimed last week that the Kingdom will be the world's biggest hydrocarbon producer "even" in 2050. "I can assure that Saudi Arabia will not only be the last producer, but Saudi…