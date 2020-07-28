Markets mixed after a mixed start to week

The Dollar weakening has halted currently
. The live dollar index
data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, fell 0.8% Monday as durable goods orders slowed to 7.3% in June after 15.7% growth in May. Both GBP/USD
and EUR/USD
accelerated climbing Monday as German business sentiment continued recovery – the Ifo Institute’s business climate index rose to above-expected 90.5 from an upwardly revised 86.3 in June. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD
reversed its sliding while USD/JPY
continued sliding yesterday with both Australian dollar and yen lower currently against the greenback.