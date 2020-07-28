Markets mixed after a mixed start to week

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.21% GB 100 Index -0.01% Hang Seng Index +0.68%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve that begins today. Companies continue reporting second quarter results today with Visa, Pfizer and AMD among them. As of the end of last week, 79% of SP 500 companies that had reported results beat lowered estimates. Stock indexes in US ended higher Monday: the three main US stock indexes posted gains ranging from 0.4% to 1.7% as lawmakers continued discussions of a new coronavirus rescue package. European stock indexes are mixed currently as travel stocks fell yesterday after British government imposed a two-week quarantine on anyone returning from Spain. Asian indexes are mixed today with shares higher in Hong Kong and Shanghai despite rising US-China tensions.