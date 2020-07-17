Markets mixed after a dip on Wall Street overnight

Top daily news Global markets are mixed currently after a mixed session Thursday. US markets pulled back yesterday despite positive second quarter reports so far.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.24% GBP USD +0.19% USD JPY -0.14% The Dollar weakening has resumed today ahead of University of Michigan consumer sentiment scheduled for 18:00 CET today. The ahead of University of Michigan consumer sentiment scheduled for 18:00 CET today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% Thursday as retail sales rose 7.5% in June instead of 5.4% increase forecast while US Labor Department data showed 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits when 1.24 new applications were expected. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing yesterday as European Central Bank kept its policy steady, as expected. Both pairs are lower currently. AUD/USD reversed its climbing while USD/JPY reversed its sliding with both pairs reversing their dynamics again currently.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.05% GB 100 Index -0.19% Hang Seng Index +0.52% Futures on three main US stock indexes are lower currently after ending lower Thursday. BlackRock and Citizens Financial Group are among the companies reporting today after Morgan Stanley reported second quarter profit that beat analyst expectations yesterday. The three main US stock indexes recorded losses ranging 0.3% to 0.7% despite data showing July Philadelphia Fed index fell only to 24.1 from 27.5, better than the 20 level expected. European stock indexes are mixed today after ending lower Thursday. Asian indexes are higher today led by Heng Seng .

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.63% WTI Crude -0.57% Brent is edging lower today. Oil prices fell yesterday after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to begin tapering production cuts next month. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ended lower yesterday: August WTI fell 1.1% and is lower currently. September Brent crude closed 1% lower at $43.37 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Silver +0.18% Gold prices are extending losses today . August gold ended 0.7% lower at $1800.30 an ounce on Thursday.

