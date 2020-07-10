Markets in retreat after mixed trading on Wall Street overnight

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Equity markets are in red currently after a mixed session Thursday. US markets ended mostly lower yesterday after Labor Department data showed that 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.5% GBP USD +1.2% USD JPY -0.36% The Dollar strengthening is intact today ahead of inflation report scheduled for 16:30 CET today. The ahead of inflation report scheduled for 16:30 CET today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% Thursday as US Labor Department data showed 1.3 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits when 1.4 new applications were expected. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing yesterday despite Germany’s statistics office report euro-zone’s largest economy’s trade surplus rose more than expected in May. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continued sliding yesterday with both pairs lower currently.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.77% GB 100 Index -0.92% Nikkei Index -1.21% Hang Seng Index -1.99% Futures on three main US stock indexes are edging lower currently after ending mixed Thursday after 7-2 Supreme Court decision ruling that a New York prosecutor could have access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The three main US stock indexes recorded returns ranging from -1.4% to 0.5% as data showed 32.9 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the third week of June. European stock indexes are pulling back today after ending higher Thursday. Asian indexes are all lower today led by Heng Seng as China’s regulators cracked down on margin financing and state funds said they would reduce equity holdings.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -1.1% WTI Crude -1.18% Brent is edging lower today. Oil prices fell yesterday after Energy Information Administration reported that US crude inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels for the week ended July 3. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures ended lower yesterday: August WTI fell 3.1% and is lower currently. August Brent crude closed 2.2% higher at $42.35 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold -0.06% Gold prices are extending losses today . August gold ended 0.9% lower at $1803.80 an ounce on Thursday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.