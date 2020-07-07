Malaysia cuts rate 4th time in 2020 to boost recovery

Malaysia’s central bank lowered its policy rate for the fourth time this year, as expected by most but not all economists, saying this will provide “additional policy stimulus to accelerate the pace of economic recovery.”
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) cut its Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent and has now cut it 125 points this year following earlier cuts in January, March and May.
It is also BNM’s fifth rate cut since May 2019 by a total of 150 basis points when it began easing in response to slower global growth.
In addition to cutting OPR, the central bank also lowered their ceiling and floor rates of its interest rate corridor to 2.0 percent and 1.50 percent, respectively.
The central bank’s monetary policy committee said it would “continue to assess evolving conditions and their implications on the overall outlook for inflation and domestic growth” and use its policy levers as appropriate to create conditions for a sustainable economic recovery.
Although economic activity in Malaysia, as in the rest of the world, are beginning to recover from a trough in the second quarter due to fiscal and monetary stimulus, BNM said the pace and strength of this recovery remains subject to downside risks, including the prospect of further outbreaks of the pandemic and weaker-than-expected recovery in global growth.
“The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is severe,” BNM said, noting the global economy is projected to shrink this year and broad-based weakness in labour markets and precautionary behavior by households and businesses could affect the recovery.
Malaysia’s economy slowed sharply in the first quarter as gross domestic product shrank 2 percent from the previous quarter for annual growth of 0.7 percent, the weakest since third quarter of 2009.
Consumer prices have also declined in the last three months, with deflation of 2.9 percent in both May and April.
“Inflationary pressures are expected to be muted in 2020,” BNM said, adding average inflation is likely to be negative this year, primarily reflecting lower oil prices, which will continue to affect the outlook along with commodity prices.
However, the central bank said the risks of a broad-based and persistent decline in prices is seen as limited as economic activity and demand improves.
After falling sharply from mid-January to mid-March, Malaysia’s ringgit has rebounded and has been largely steady in the last month.
Today the ringgit was trading at 4.27 to the U.S. dollar, down 4 percent this year.
Bank Negara Malaysia issued the following statement:
