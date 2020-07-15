15 Jul

Lean Hogs Analysis: Rising Chinese pork imports bullish for LHOG

July 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Rising Chinese pork imports bullish for LHOG

China’s imports of pork are on the rise. Its January to June imports of pork were at 2.12 million tons in the first six months of the year, up 140% over the same period a year ago, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. China is the second largest pork importing country in the world after Japan, accounting for $4.5 billion (14.1%) of total imported pork in the world in 2019. Rising Chinese pork imports are bullish for LHOG. However China has started testing containers of frozen food for the presence of the coronavirus, and additional testing will negatively affect its meat imports. Likely drop in Chinese pork imports due to testing requirement is a downside risk for LHOG.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 51.69
Stop loss Below 48.93

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Financial News Soft Commodities
Here’s Why You Can Forecast Markets Just by Looking at Chart Patterns Jul 15, 2020 - Here are two illustrations of the fractal form of financial markets By Elliott Wave International Nature is full of fractals. Fractals are self-similar forms that show up repeatedly. Consider branching fractals such as blood vessels or trees: a small tree…
Fantasy Finance: Follow the Money Jul 15, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger takes a look at the latest moves in the financial and precious metals markets, and updates his investment strategy moving into late summer. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   07/13/2020 I've…
Carbon pricing works: the largest-ever study puts it beyond doubt Jul 14, 2020 - By Paul Burke, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University; Frank Jotzo, Australian National University, and Rohan Best, Macquarie University  - Putting a price on carbon should reduce emissions, because it makes dirty production processes more expensive than clean…