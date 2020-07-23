23 Jul

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.07.2020 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

July 23, 2020

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. After finishing a Shooting Star pattern not far from the resistance level, XAUUSD has failed to reverse and right now is still moving upwards. In this case, the upside target may be at 1890.00. At the same time, an alternative scenario implies that the pair may correct towards 1850.00 after updating the highs.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs. US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the ascending tendency continues. After forming a Hanging Man pattern close to the channel’s upside border, NZDUSD has reversed and right now is updating its highs. Later, the market may continue growing to reach the next resistance level at 0.6725. Still, there is another scenario, which suggests that the instrument may correct towards the support area at 0.6650.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the pair is still forming the ascending channel. After forming a Shooting Star pattern close to the resistance level, GBPUSD has reversed. At the moment, the price is expected to continue trading upwards. In this case, the upside target remains at 1.2800. However, there might be another scenario, according to which the price may fall to return to 1.2657.

GBPUSD

