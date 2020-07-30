30 Jul

Investors Assess the Fed Meeting

July 30, 2020

by JustForex

The greenback has become stable against its main competitors. The dollar index (#DX) is testing local lows. Investors assess the Fed meeting. The regulator, as expected, kept the key marks of the monetary policy at the same level. The central bank has reported that support for the economy will continue. Financial markets are still under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, the number of infected in the world has exceeded 17 million.

Germany has published some ambiguous economic releases. In July, the number of unemployed in the country fell by 18K. Experts forecasted an increase by 43K. At the same time, the country’s GDP will decline by 10.1% in the second quarter compared to market expectations of -9.0%. We expect preliminary data on US GDP.

The “black gold” prices have been declining. At the moment, futures for the WTI crude oil are testing the $40.65 mark per barrel.

Market indicators

Yesterday, there were purchases in the US stock market: #SPY (+1.23%), #DIA (+0.59%), #QQQ (+1.15%).

The 10-year US government bonds yield shows a negative trend. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.55-0.56%.

The news feed for 2020.07.30:
  • – Preliminary data on US GDP at 15:30 (GMT+3:00).

