Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.07.2020 (EURGBP, BTCUSD, GBPUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP is trading at 0.9043; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8995 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9135. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8955. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8905. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 0.9080, thus indicating a completion of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is trading at 9157.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 9205.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 8905.00. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 9325.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 9645.00.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.2542; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2575 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2430. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Double Top reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2640. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2730.

