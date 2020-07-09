Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.07.2020 (XAUUSD, EURUSD, AUDNZD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trading at 1812.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1805.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1845.00. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1775.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1745.00.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1358; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1325 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1445. Another signal in favor of further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1265. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1195.





AUDNZD, “Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar”

AUDNZD is trading at 1.0611; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.0620 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0530. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0695. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0755.

