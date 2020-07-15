Horizen Announces the Beta Release of Zendoo – The Industry’s First Decentralized and Fully Customizable Sidechain Solution

New York, NY – July 15, 2020 – Horizen (ZEN) announced today the first completely decentralized and fully customizable sidechain protocol on the market, The Horizen sidechain platform, Zendoo, enables businesses and developers to affordably create private or public blockchains mapped onto the Horizen public mainchain with the largest node network in the industry.

Seeking to solve scalability and flexibility issues in blockchain, Horizen has built a general-purpose blockchain platform that enables a sidechain ecosystem for real-world use cases.

Zendoo addresses all user needs through a unique framework that allows any rule type to be deployed as a sidechain – whether it’s a blockchain or other types of computing systems. The release coincides with the release of their Beta Software Development Kit (SDK) which provides application developers with a suite of tools to deploy both public and private blockchains with minimal technical barriers and unlimited design paths.

“We see blockchain technology as a crucial step towards the future, but until now there hasn’t been a product that truly enabled businesses and developer community to fully harness that power effectively.” Stated Robert Viglione, Co-founder of Horizen. “Horizen’s sidechain solution breaks down the barriers that make it difficult for the world to begin utilizing blockchain technology in a way that doesn’t slow down the network or limit the users to specific application models.”

“The Horizen team is committed to building a more inclusive future for society by providing tools that empower our users. This type of distributed, user-owned network offers a new way of bringing people together, creating and sharing value, and giving voice to everyone by participating in a common ecosystem built on a shared public infrastructure,” added Viglione.

Zendoo is built on the Horizen’s mainchain infrastructure which is supported by its multi-tiered node network, the largest node network in the industry. The setup provides user-owned sidechain systems benefits from a large public blockchain such as security and decentralization without inheriting their limitations such as limited throughput and increased latency.

Horizen maintains its focus on privacy in its sidechain solution design through the usage of the leading privacy technology, zk-SNARKs, for enabling verifiable cross-chain communications. This approach allows users to create auditable and data privacy-preserving applications to address real-world use cases. Horizen released a new zk-SNARKs library in March to support its privacy-focused features.

“The release of the Zendoo sidechain platform reveals one of the very few truly decentralized scalability solutions: unfederated, 2-way pegged sidechains based on decoupled consensus. Zendoo features an entire constellation of qualities that will delight most discerning blockchain developers.” stated Uri Stav, Chief Security and Development Officer of Genesis, a leading digital asset trading and lending firm.

“The Zendoo sidechain ecosystem enables developers to flexibly implement a wide diversity of use cases and real-world systems: no more need to fight and argue about block size, or about a store of value vs useful functionality. The freedom to create is that of a developer,” added Stav

About Horizen

Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions.

Horizen’s sidechain and scaling solution, Zendoo, is the first completely decentralized and fully customizable sidechain protocol on the market. The Horizen sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture supported by the largest node system in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for the easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.