Harley-Davidson, Arconic, Cathay & PICC lead Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

By IFCMarkets

Top Gainers – The World Market

Shares of Chinese and Hong Kong companies fell in price amid yet another aggravation of US-Chinese relations. The US President Donald Trump signed a law imposing restrictive measures on China because of its policy towards Hong Kong. Hong Kong dollar weakened against the euro. Amidst relatively high world oil prices, other commodities also went up, which helped to strengthen the currencies of exporting countries – South Africa, Canada, Australia, Norway and Mexico. The euro strengthened ahead of the ECB meeting and the summit of the heads of the EU countries.

1.Harley-Davidson, Inc, 17.4% – American motorcycle manufacturer 2.Arconic Inc, 16.2% – American manufacturer of various aluminum products

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Cathay Pacific AIR – Hong Kong Airlines

2. PICC Property and Casualty Company Ltd – Chinese movable and immovable property insurance company

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. EURTRY, EURHKD – the growth of these charts means the strengthening of the euro against the Turkish lira and the Hong Kong dollar.

2. AUDCHF, CADCHF – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Swiss franc against the Australian and Canadian dollars.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDZAR, EURZAR – the drop in these charts means the strengthening of the South African rand against the US dollar and the euro.

2. USDNOK, USDMXN – the drop in these charts means the strengthening of the Norwegian krone and the Mexican peso against the US dollar.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

