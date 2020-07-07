07 Jul

Greenback Has Started to Grow. Reserve Bank of Australia Has Kept the Interest Rate Unchanged

July 7, 2020

by JustForex

The US dollar has strengthened against a basket of world currencies. The dollar index (#DX) has updated local highs. Demand for risky assets has weakened amid new outbreaks of coronavirus disease. Investors are concerned about the possible return of restrictive measures. Optimistic economic releases from the USA have supported the greenback. In June, the ISM U.S. Purchasing Managers Index accelerated from 45.4 to 57.1.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, as expected, kept the basic parameters of monetary policy at the same level. The regulator confirmed its readiness to soften monetary policy if necessary. We also recommend paying attention to the speeches of FOMC representatives.

The black gold prices are consolidating. WTI crude oil futures are currently testing the $40.40 per barrel mark. Today, we recommend paying attention to weekly crude oil inventories in the USA according to API data.

Market indicators

Bullish sentiment was observed yesterday in the US stock market: #SPY (+1.54%), #DIA (+1.77%), #QQQ (+2.46%).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The 10-year US government bonds yield is consolidating. At the moment, the indicator is at the level of 0.67-0.68%.

The news feed on 2020.07.07:
  • – The number of open jobs in the US labor market (JOLTS) at 17:00 (GMT+3:00).

by JustForex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Big Short #2 – World Pushes Credit/Investments Into Risk Again, Part I Jul 6, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - One thing is very certain right now – we live in very interesting times.  As the world rushes head-first into the 21st Century, it appears one of the most pressing issues before all of us is to…
Rethinking the boundaries between economic life and coronavirus death Jul 6, 2020 - By Carolyn Prouse, Queen's University, Ontario; Beverley Mullings, Queen's University, Ontario; Dairon Luis Morejon Perez, Queen's University, Ontario, and Shannon Clarke, Queen's University, Ontario As governments around the world begin to reopen their borders, it’s clear that efforts to revive…
Prepare for the global impact of US COVID-19 resurgence Jul 6, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Recently, the US has suffered a series of COVID-19 surges. The escalation won’t stay in America. It is likely to cause collateral damage worldwide.   In early June, U.S. states began to exit from the lockdown…