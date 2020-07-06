06 Jul

Global equities advance ahead of US markets reopening

July 6, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Global markets are rising currently after mixed trading last Friday as US markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday. Investors’ risk appetite appears to have recovered after stronger than expected US jobs report for June despite rising coronavirus cases globally.

EUR USD -0.49%
GBP USD +1.79%
USD JPY +0.08%
The Dollar weakening has accelerated currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.1% Friday. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their sliding Friday as the final reading of euro-zone services PMI showed the contraction eased sharply last month. Both pairs are up currently. USD/JPY halted its climbing on Friday while AUD/USD accelerated rising with both pairs higher currently.

Dow Jones Index +0.13%
GB 100 Index +3.12%
US equity markets are sharply higher today ahead of reopening following Independence Day celebrations on Friday. The three main US stock indexes recorded weekly gains ranging from 3.3% to 4.6% in holiday shortened last week. European stock indexes are rebounding currently after ending lower on Friday despite Markit’s report the contraction in euro-zone’s business activity eased sharply according to final services PMI reading. Asian indexes are mostly rising today led by Shanghai Composite.

Brent Crude Oil +1.18%
WTI Crude +1.49%
Brent is recovering today. Oil prices ended lower last session despite Baker Hughes report the number of operating US oil and natural gas rigs fell to an all-time low for a ninth week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures are lower currently. August Brent crude slid 0.8% to $42.80 a barrel on Friday.

Gold +0.03%
Gold prices are gaining today. Spot gold slipped 0.01% to $1774.66 an ounce on Friday.

