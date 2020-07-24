24 Jul

GBPUSD Analysis: GBPUSD bias is bearish despite improving UK data

July 24, 2020

By IFCMarkets

GBPUSD bias is bearish despite improving UK data

UK’s manufacturing sector expansion accelerated in July: Markit’s manufacturing PMI rose to 53.6 from 50.1 in June. This is bullish for GBPUSD, however the technical setup is bearish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(50) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 1.2716
Stop loss Above 1.2761

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

 

