GBPUSD Analysis: GBPUSD bias is bearish despite improving UK data

By IFCMarkets
GBPUSD bias is bearish despite improving UK data
UK’s manufacturing sector expansion accelerated in July: Markit’s manufacturing PMI rose to 53.6 from 50.1 in June. This is bullish for GBPUSD, however the technical setup is bearish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(50)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 1.2716
|Stop loss
|Above 1.2761
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter