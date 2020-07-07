Futures mixed after rally continued overnight

By IFCMarkets

Top daily news Global markets are mixed currently after the rally continued on Monday as US markets reopened following July 4 holiday. US equities advanced Monday led by financial and technology shares.

Forex news Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.51% GBP USD +1.76% USD JPY +0.28% The Dollar weakening has halted today . The . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Monday despite the Institute for Supply Management report services sector recorded sharpest recovery in June since the survey was created in 1997. Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued rising Monday as Eurostat reported retail sales in euro-zone rebounded sharply in May. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY continued sliding yesterday while AUD/USD accelerated its climbing with both pairs reversing their dynamics currently as the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at ultra-low 0.25%.

Stock Market news Indices Change Dow Jones Index -1.08% GB 100 Index -0.69% Nikkei Index -0.58% Futures on three main US stock indexes are in red currently. Stock indexes in US rallied Monday: the three main US stock indexes posted gains ranging from 1.6% to 2.2% as the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index jumped to 57.1 in June from 45.4 in May. Readings above 50.0 indicate industry expansion, below indicate contraction. European stock indexes are edging lower currently after a rebound on Monday led by bank shares. Asian indexes are mixed today after China on Monday accused the US of undermining stability in the South China Sea as US Navy conducted exercises in the area with two aircraft carriers and accompanying vessels.

Commodity Market news Commodities Change WTI Crude -1.07% Brent Crude Oil -0.87% Brent is edging lower today. Oil prices ended higher on Monday against the background of Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise the premium of its benchmark grade crude, and all other grades, by $1 a barrel. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August slipped however 0.05% Monday. September Brent crude climbed 0.7% to $43.10 a barrel on Monday.

Gold Market News Metals Change Gold -0.39% Gold prices are retracing lower today. August gold gained 0.2% to $1793.50 an ounce on Monday.

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.