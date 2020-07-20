Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.07.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is moving not far from the upside border of a wide consolidation range. Possibly, today the pair may update 1.1455 and then fall towards the downside border at 1.1350. After that, the instrument may grow towards 1.1395. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.1550; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1250.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.2550. Today, the pair may trade downwards to reach 1.2477 and then resume growing to test 1.2550 from below. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 1.2450.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After breaking 71.31 to the upside, USDRUB is expected to continue the correction towards 72.20. Possibly, today the pair may reach this level and then fall to break 71.28. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 70.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the ascending wave and reaching the target at 107.50, USDJPY is expected to continue growing towards 107.60 and then form a new descending structure to break 107.06. After that, the instrument may continue trading inside the downtrend with the target at 106.60.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9444. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 0.9370 and then grow to break 0.9444. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9474.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6982. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.6944 and then return to test 0.6982 from below. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 0.6944 and then continue falling with the target at 0.6900.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting towards 42.58. The main scenario suggests that the price may complete this correction and grow with the target at 43.23. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 42.95 and then form one more ascending structure to break 43.50. Later, the market may continue trading upwards to reach 44.44.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1803.50. Possibly, today the pair may test this level from above and then form one more ascending structure towards 1812.97. Later, the market may start another decline to return to 1803.50 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1819.22.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 9212.00, BTCUSD is trading downwards to reach 9136.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to complete this wave at 9300.00. Later, the market may resume falling to break 9000.00 and then continue moving inside the downtrend with the target at 8700.00.





S&P 500

The S&P 500 Index is consolidating above 3200.5. Possibly, the asset may break this level to the downside and continue the correction towards 3111.1. However, if the price grows and breaks 3235.5, the market may continue trading upwards to reach 3300.3 and then start a new decline with the target at 3111.1.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.