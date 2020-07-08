Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 08.07.2020

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1300 to the downside and starting a new correction towards 1.1250, EURUSD has reached the short-term correctional target at 1.1260 and returned to test 1.1300 from below. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1250 and finish the correction. Later, the market may resume trading inside the uptrend with the target at 1.1380.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the ascending wave at 1.2580; right now, it is falling to reach 1.2515 and may later grow towards 1.2555, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2460.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After completing the ascending wave at 72.20, USDRUB is about to finish the first descending impulse towards 71.20 and may later grow to reach 71.70, thus forming a new consolidation range between these levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 70.60.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 107.50. Today, the pair may fall towards 107.40 and then start another growth to reach 107.80. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 106.90.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the ascending impulse at 0.95450 along with the correction towards 0.9415, USDCHF is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 0.9460 and then continue trading upwards with the predicted short-term target at 0.9510. However, there might be an alternative scenario, which implies that the price may break 0.9410 to the downside and continue trading inside the downtrend to reach 0.9380.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is forming another descending wave to reach 0.6905, Later, the market may start another growth towards 0.6940 and then resume falling with the short-term target at 0.6860.





BRENT

Brent is still correcting towards 42.42 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 43.80. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 42.42 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 45.02.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1786.00 to the upside, Gold is expected to test it from above and then continue growing with the short-term target at 1799.17. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1777.77 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1800.00.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is falling towards 9126.00 and may later correct to reach 9250.00 thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 9550.00; if to the downside – resume trading inside the downtrend to reach 8700.00.





S&P 500

After forming the consolidation range above 3160.0 and breaking it to the downside, the Index is expected to correct towards 3120.0. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 3240.3.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.